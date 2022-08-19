Phoenix House gets $50K donation from county commission

The Phoenix House of Tuscaloosa got a $50,000 boost from the Tuscaloosa County Commission this week.

That money is going toward helping people affected by alcohol or substance abuse attend ready-to-work training on their road to recovery.

“This is the type of program that allows for re-entry,” said Phoenix House Executive Director Ted Sexton. “To break the cycle of addiction, to break the cycle of incarceration, reduce services for governmental agencies and allow these individuals to become productive and tax-paying citizens.”

The program helps as many as 240 people every year.