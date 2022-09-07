Philips recalls sleep apnea machine masks

recall

Millions of masks used with sleep apnea machines are being recalled for safety concerns. Philips Respironics recalled more than 17 million masks with their CPAP and BiPAP machines.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the magnets that connect and hold the mask in place can affect the function of implanted metallic medical devices like brain stents, aneurysm clips and pacemakers.

At least 14 serious injuries have been reported.

Recalled mask types include DreamWisp, DreamWear, Amara View, Wisp and Wisp Youth.

The FDA said users can continue wearing the products if they or the people around them do not have implanted metal objects in their bodies.

