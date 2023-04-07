Pettway tabbed to be next Kennesaw State head basketball coach

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Tyler White

Alabama men’s basketball assistant coach Antoine Pettway will be the next head coach at Kennesaw State.

Jeff Goodman of “Stadium” sports was the first to report the hire. Kennesaw State athletics competes in the Atlantic-SUN Conference, but KSU is set to jump to Conference USA next summer.

Kennesaw State is set to hire Alabama assistant Antoine Pettway, source told @stadium. This means that Nate Oats has lost all 3 of his assistants to head coaching jobs this cycle. That's the first time I can ever recall this happening. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 7, 2023

Pettway is the third member of Tide head coach Nate Oats’ staff to be hired away this offseason. Last week, Bryan Hodgson (Arkansas State) and Charlie Henry (Georgia Southern) were officially introduced at their new head coaching jobs. All three coaches have been on Oats’ staff since he arrived at Alabama in 2019 and means the Tide’s head coach must replace his every member of his full-time coaching staff this offseason.

Pettway, a former Crimson Tide player, has been part of the Alabama basketball staff for the past 15 seasons, and has been an assistant coach for the last 12. He was the only assistant that Oats retained from the previous staff when he was hired in 2018.

Pettway has a reputation as one of the top recruiters in college basketball. In its most recent national recruiter rankings, 247sports.com listed Pettway as the No. 8 recruiter in the nation for the 2021 class.

Alabama basketball has signed back-to-back Top 10 recruiting classes. It’s 2020 recruiting class was ranked No. 9 by Rivals.com, and it’s 2021 class came in at No. 9 in the 247Sports.com rankings.