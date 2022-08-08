Pete Golding, Bill O’Brien address media ahead of 2022 season

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

It’s not often at the college football level that coordinators speak to the media, but one of those rare occasions was Sunday morning.

Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding spoke about the upcoming 2022 season.

O’Brien is returning for his second season with the Tide. In O’Brien’s first year as the Bama play caller, he led Alabama to record-setting offensive production.

Golding, on the other hand, has been the defensive’s lead instructor since 2018, and with the defensive unit Golding is set to have, it may be the best defense in his tenure.

While Golding was asked about the likes of Will Anderson Jr. and the work ethic he brings. Golding made it clear he hasn’t had to worry about Anderson ever slowing down.

Golding spoke about the hunger his defensive unit will bring this season after their National Championship loss.

“I think they remember the last fifteen minutes of football that they played,” said Golding. “it’s not how we wanted it to be. I think that’s still in the gut.”

Last year, transfer portal-wideout Jameson Williams set the bar high with a historic first season with the Crimson Tide. The expectations are high for the new two wide receivers from the transfer portal, Jermaine Burton and Tyler Harrell.

Nick Saban’s coaching staff didn’t recruit Burton, the former Georgia Bulldog, or Harrell, the one-time Louisville Cardinal, to be the second coming of Williams. They recruited Burton and Harrell because they were the best available and best fit for the Crimson Tide.

“You’re always going to try and do what’s best for your football team,” said O’Brien.

“It’s something that we’ll always explore,” said O’Brien. “the addition of those guys, hardworking guys, they’re good guys, they’re good teammates, to me it’s been at this point a seamless transition.”