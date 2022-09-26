Pet parade, blessing of the animals happening Oct. 2

If you’re an animal lover, Capitol Park in Tuscaloosa is the place to be on Sunday, as pet owners are invited to come be part of a pet parade and pet blessing.

The Dogtoberfest Pet Parade, hosted by the United Way of West Alabama’s retiree-led leadership society ReUnited, is benefitting local animal support programs.

Parade-goers are encouraged to dress their pets in their best because there’s a costume contest judged by ReUnited members.

The parade will be followed by Christ Episcopal Church’s annual pet blessing service.

Parade events begin at 4 p.m., and the pet blessing service is at 5:30 p.m.

Cash or in-kind donations are encouraged and will benefit local animal groups.

Learn more or enter the parade right here.

