Pet of the Week, Sept. 27, 2022: Meet Shrimp

Shrimp is an adorable tabby kitten who will worm her way into your heart quicker than you can finish a (shrimp?) cocktail.

This feisty feline has a big personality and is full of love and affection for everybody she meets — especially if toys or food are involved.

The Humane Society of West Alabama’s adoption fee is $75 and all adoptions must be pre-approved. You can learn more about the adoption process or fill out an application right here.

Editor’s Note: Shrimp has been adopted already, but there are several cats just like her available at HSWA. Check them out right here.