Pet of the Week, Sept. 20, 2022: Meet Maverick

Maverick has gone through a lot over the past few months, and now the Humane Society of West Alabama is looking for a long-term foster or adopter who wants to give this big, beautiful boy all the love and attention he deserves.

This 7-year-old boxer mix was an owner surrender at a local vet clinic. In fact, his owner wanted him euthanized because of his condition. But the clinic’s veterinarians tool Maverick into their custody instead and have spent the past several months treating helping him pack on some pounds and treating his issues.

When he arrived, he weighed 30 pounds. Now? He tips the scales at 50-plus.

Maverick is heartworm positive and needs a foster who can keep him while he undergoes his treatment. Said treatment requires him to be low energy and stay confined to a crate most of the time. His treatment will be covered by HSWA.

This sweet boy deserves a great home after everything he’s been through.

Learn more about Maverick right here. If you’re interested in fostering, click here. Interested in adopting? Click here.

HSWA’s adoption fee is $75 and all adoptions must be pre-approved. You can learn more about the adoption process or fill out an application right here.