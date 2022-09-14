Pet of the Week, Sept. 13, 2022: Meet Periwinkle

This week’s Pet of the Week is a bit inaccurate, as Tinkerbell has already found her forever home, but twin sister Periwinkle is still looking with the help of the Humane Society of West Alabama.

Periwinkle is a stunning silver-coated tabby with a hint of tan on her face, and she’s quite the social kitten. She’s a polite girl with an equally polite meow, but she still plays hard (and sleeps even harder).

Learn more about Periwinkle right here.

HSWA’s adoption fee is $75 and all adoptions must be pre-approved. You can learn more about the adoption process or fill out an application right here.