Pet of the Week, Oct. 4, 2022: Meet Ellie

This engaging, lovable 2-year-old girl with a heartbreaking past is Ellie.

The Humane Society of West Alabama isn’t sure what caused the extensive scarring on her back, but it hasn’t held Ellie back in any way, shape or form.

She weighs in at just under 40 pounds and is a friendly, happy and trusting dog who loves playtime and pets.

Her favorite toy is a ball (or anything she can chew on), and she loves playing fetch.

The Humane Society of West Alabama’s adoption fee is $75 and all adoptions must be pre-approved. You can learn more about the adoption process or fill out an application right here.