Pet of the Week, Oct. 25, 2022: Meet Junie

Junie is one of a trio of cats who were brought in a kennel and let out onto the Humane Society of West Alabama‘s doorstep when no one was there. A volunteer rounded up the wayward kittens, the organization took them in and ensured they were healthy, and now they’re up for adoption.

Junie’s sisters Jessica and Josie have since been adopted, but there are still plenty of kittens available for adoption at HSWA.