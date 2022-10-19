Pet of the Week, Oct. 18, 2022: Meet Charlie

Looking for an adorable younger pup who can become your adventure buddy?

Charlie is an 8-month-old hound mix who weighs in at just over 35 pounds and is available for adoption from the Humane Society of West Alabama

He’s a bit shy and timid at first, but warms up to people who are friendly quickly. Charlie loves attention and has plenty of puppy energy. Tummy rubs are his favorite, and when he’s comfortable in a yard he’ll run and bounce around.

You can learn more about Charlie right here