Pet of the Week, Oct. 18, 2022: Meet Charlie
Looking for an adorable younger pup who can become your adventure buddy?
Charlie is an 8-month-old hound mix who weighs in at just over 35 pounds and is available for adoption from the Humane Society of West Alabama.
He’s a bit shy and timid at first, but warms up to people who are friendly quickly. Charlie loves attention and has plenty of puppy energy. Tummy rubs are his favorite, and when he’s comfortable in a yard he’ll run and bounce around.
You can learn more about Charlie right here.
The Humane Society of West Alabama’s adoption fee is $75 and all adoptions must be pre-approved. You can learn more about the adoption process or fill out an application right here.