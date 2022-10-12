Pet of the Week, Oct. 11, 2022: Meet Josie

Josie is one of a trio of cats who were brought in a kennel and let out onto the Humane Society of West Alabama‘s doorstep when no one was there. A volunteer rounded up the wayward kittens, the organization took them in and ensured they were healthy, and now they’re up for adoption.

Josie’s sisters Jessica and Junie have since been adopted, and Josie is one of the few kittens remaining at HSWA’s Cat House.

The Humane Society of West Alabama’s adoption fee is $75 and all adoptions must be pre-approved. You can learn more about the adoption process or fill out an application right here.