Pet of the Week, Nov. 22, 2022: Meet Willow

Willow is a fun mustache-owning girl who’s just a little on the spicy side for a kitten but is also a major people-pleaser. She’s available for adoption from the Humane Society of West Alabama.

This girl will curl up on any lap and purr loudly, but she’s also happy to let you know when she’d prefer hanging out by her lonesome.

When Willow was found, she was doing her best to survive at a dumpster behind the Walmart on Skyland Boulevard. She was filthy, skinny and weak, but with a lot of love and care she’s not a gorgeous, active kitten who’s happy and healthy.

Willow is playful with her kitten friends but is also very independent and can easily entertain herself with toys. She would be a great addition to any home, but may not be best with young children who would want to pick her up or carry her.

Learn more about Willow right here.