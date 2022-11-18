Pet of the Week, Nov. 15, 2022: Meet Quartz

Quartz is a 9-month-old Lab mix who weighs in at just under 40 pounds but could stand to gain a smidge more. She’s available for adoption through the Humane Society of West Alabama.

This girl is calm and friendly and also loves running and playing out in the yard. What she loves even more, though, is attention.

She’s super smart and already knows sit and shake, so if you’re looking for a trainable superstar, Quartz might just be your dog.

You can learn more about Quartz right here.