Pet of the Week, Nov. 1, 2022: Meet Rocky

Rocky is a great boy in a small package who’s around 2 years old and weighs in at less than 30 pounds.

He’s friendly and outgoing, filled with energy and adores attention. That includes lap time, so if you’re in the market for a lap dog, Rocky might just be your guy.

Outside, he’s all about running around the yard and playing fetch, but he’ll need a fenced-in yard if he’s left outside unattended at all. That said, Rocky is a dog who needs to be indoors with his owners because he’s too social to be left alone.

He’ll make an awesome family pet and should be great with children older than 8. Rocky has begun crate training, is up to date on vet care, is heartworm negative, comes microchipped and will be neutered soon.

See more about Rocky right here.