Pet of the Week: Meet ZigZag and Boots

Looking for a pair of older dogs who want nothing more than to grow old together in a happy home? ZigZag and Boots are the perfect match for you.

The Humane Society of West Alabama promised this pair’s former owner they’d be kept together, so that’s what will be happening.

ZigZag, a white Lab mix, is 13 years old and weighs in at just over 50 pounds, and black Lab mix Boots is 9 years old and weighs about 55 pounds. They were surrendered by their owner because the owner was developing major health issues and became physically unable to care for them.

While these dogs are old, they’ve still got plenty of life and love in them.