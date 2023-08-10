Pet of the Week: Meet Xena

Xena is about a year and a half, medium-sized dog that weights in at just over 40 pounds. This energetic girl is plenty playful, friendly and sweet, and she loves being outside in the yard — she even plays fetch with herself. She loves being around people, and her main goal is seeking out tummy rubs.

Xena would make an excellent adventuring companion, and any water activity is a major plus. She’s super smart and learns quickly, especially if treats are involved, and would make a great family dog for anyone with older children. She’s done well with other dogs so far and tends to be timid when playing with others.

Adoption fees are $75. If you’re interested in Xena or any other animals at the Humane Society of West Alabama, please fill out a free adoption application. You can learn more and fill out an application right here.

