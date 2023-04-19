Pet of the Week: Meet Toby
Toby is a 2-year-old shepherd mix weighing in at just over 40 pounds who’s looking for a home with the help of the Humane Society of West Alabama.
Toby was pulled from Metro Animal Shelter, where he’d been picked up as a stray. He has a nice energy level and loves running around and sniffing up a storm in the yard. Although he’s pretty young, there’s a calmness about him that suggests he’s an old soul in a young dog’s body.
Toby loves attention, would make a great pet for families with older children and might do OK in an apartment if he gets enough daily exercise.
Check out Toby’s PetFinder listing right here. Curious about the other available cats? You can see them right here.
HSWA’s adoption fee is $75. You can read more about the adoption process right here.