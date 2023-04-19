Pet of the Week: Meet Toby

Toby is a 2-year-old shepherd mix weighing in at just over 40 pounds who’s looking for a home with the help of the Humane Society of West Alabama.

Toby was pulled from Metro Animal Shelter, where he’d been picked up as a stray. He has a nice energy level and loves running around and sniffing up a storm in the yard. Although he’s pretty young, there’s a calmness about him that suggests he’s an old soul in a young dog’s body.

Toby loves attention, would make a great pet for families with older children and might do OK in an apartment if he gets enough daily exercise.