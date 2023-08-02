Pet of the Week: Meet Sundae
Sundae is a former spicy feral found on a Sunday outside the Humane Society of West Alabama’s Cat Adoption Center, but she’s quickly become a kitten sweet enough to fit her name.
This girl is the opposite of shy; in fact, she’s usually one of the first kittens in line to climb volunteers like a tree! But she’s also quite gentle and adores lap time and cuddles.
She’s current on vaccinations, but is too young to be spayed/neutered, given a rabies vaccine or microchipped. HSWA will cover those procedures when she’s old enough.
For out-of-town adopters, there is a $100 refundable deposit that will be returned once you show proof of spay/neuter.
Adoption fees are $75. If you’re interested in Sundae or any other animals at the Humane Society of West Alabama, please fill out a free adoption application. You can learn more and fill out an application right here.
HSWA is always seeking donations and volunteers. To find out how you can volunteer, click here. For information on making monetary donations, click here. For HSWA’s Amazon wishlist, click here.