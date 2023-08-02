Pet of the Week: Meet Sundae

Sundae is a former spicy feral found on a Sunday outside the Humane Society of West Alabama’s Cat Adoption Center, but she’s quickly become a kitten sweet enough to fit her name.

This girl is the opposite of shy; in fact, she’s usually one of the first kittens in line to climb volunteers like a tree! But she’s also quite gentle and adores lap time and cuddles.

She’s current on vaccinations, but is too young to be spayed/neutered, given a rabies vaccine or microchipped. HSWA will cover those procedures when she’s old enough.

For out-of-town adopters, there is a $100 refundable deposit that will be returned once you show proof of spay/neuter.

Adoption fees are $75. If you’re interested in Sundae or any other animals at the Humane Society of West Alabama, please fill out a free adoption application. You can learn more and fill out an application right here.