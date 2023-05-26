Pet of the Week: Meet Jordan

Jordan is an 8-month-old chocolate Lab mix who weighs in at just under 45 pounds and is looking for her forever home with the help of the Humane Society of West Alabama.

She was pulled by HSWA from the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, where she was staying after she’d been picked up by Animal Control.

This gorgeous girl can be a little shy when she meets new people, but once she knows you’re a friend she’s a sweet and friendly girl who wants all of the pets and playtime.

Check out Jordan’s PetFinder listing right here. Curious about the other available dogs? You can see them right here.

HSWA’s adoption fee is $75. You can read more about the adoption process right here.