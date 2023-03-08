Pet of the Week: Meet Jasper

Jasper is a cat who’s trying his best after a hard life. He needs a whole lot of love and affection, and even with all that sometimes he’s not the nicest dude. But he really is doing the best he can. That said, Jasper should be an only cat because he finds himself in Attack Mode when other cats are around.

With people though? He adores people and craves attention. Just be aware that Jasper can play a little rough. Again, that’s not his fault. Jasper will need an adopter who understands cat behavior and can help him work through his trauma so he understands he’ll never be hurt again. Do that for him and he’ll be the perfect cat for you.

Check out Jasper’s PetFinder listing right here. Curious about the other available cats? You can see them right here.

HSWA’s adoption fee is $75. You can read more about the adoption process right here.