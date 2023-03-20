Pet of the Week: Meet Hawk

Do you want a cat who’s super goofy and honestly looks like he’s a quarter fruit bat? Hawk is your dude. This sweet boy is already on the bigger side for a kitten, so he’ll likely be an extra large member of the black cat population when he’s fully grown.

Hawk is quite friendly and adores pets and snuggles, and his pint-sized, polite little meow is the opposite of his size. He’d be an awesome addition to pretty much any home.