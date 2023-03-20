Pet of the Week: Meet Hawk
Do you want a cat who’s super goofy and honestly looks like he’s a quarter fruit bat? Hawk is your dude. This sweet boy is already on the bigger side for a kitten, so he’ll likely be an extra large member of the black cat population when he’s fully grown.
Hawk is quite friendly and adores pets and snuggles, and his pint-sized, polite little meow is the opposite of his size. He’d be an awesome addition to pretty much any home.
Check out Hawk’s PetFinder listing right here. Curious about the other available cats? You can see them right here.
HSWA’s adoption fee is $75. You can read more about the adoption process right here.