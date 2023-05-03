Pet of the Week: Meet Ginger

Ginger is a chestnut-colored sweetheart who’s available for adoption from the Humane Society of West Alabama.

This girl is around 4 years old and weighs in at just over 55 pounds, and she arrived at HSWA after being pulled from Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter after she was taken in as a stray but no one came to claim her.

She’s energetic, friendly, playful, walks great on a leash and is an overall sweet girl who’s easygoing and loves handing out kisses.

Ginger gets along with other dogs as long as they’re laid-back and calm, but she’s not big on aggressive, dominant dogs. She’d be great in a home with children older than 10 and has started on her crate training.

Check out Ginger’s PetFinder listing right here. Curious about the other available dogs? You can see them right here.

HSWA’s adoption fee is $75. You can read more about the adoption process right here.