Pet of the Week: Meet Campbell

Campbell is a 10-month-old thick, stocky boy weighing in at just under 50 pounds with the adorable face of a pint-sized Frenchie who’s available for adoption from the Humane Society of West Alabama.

This sweet gentleman isn’t ready to go home with a family just yet as he’s having surgery soon to fix his cleft palate, but applications will surely roll in on this handsome, sweet guy.

Campbell was pulled from the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, where he’d been picked up as a stray and no one came to claim him.

He’s got a calm, laid-back disposition and a desire for lots of cuddles, yard time/play time and car rides. Want a couch potato? Campbell might be your man. He’d be OK in an apartment setting as long as he gets plenty of exercise on the daily, and would work well as a family pet.

Campbell has done fine with other dogs so far, and he’s loving his kennel and crate training.

Check out Campbell’s PetFinder listing right here. Curious about the other available dogs? You can see them right here.

HSWA’s adoption fee is $75. You can read more about the adoption process right here.