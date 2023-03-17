Pet of the Week: Meet Cam

Cam is a sweet, friendly dog who’s around a year old and weighs in at just over 35 pounds.

This guy adapts easily to anything, and loves playing outside. He’s super smart, and would do well in training classes.

While he’s a bit big, he’s still a lap dog through and through. Cam should make a wonderful family pet and would be OK with children older than 8 or so.