Pet of the Week: Meet Cam
Cam is a sweet, friendly dog who’s around a year old and weighs in at just over 35 pounds.
This guy adapts easily to anything, and loves playing outside. He’s super smart, and would do well in training classes.
While he’s a bit big, he’s still a lap dog through and through. Cam should make a wonderful family pet and would be OK with children older than 8 or so.
Check out Cam’s PetFinder listing right here. Curious about the other available cats? You can see them right here.
HSWA’s adoption fee is $75. You can read more about the adoption process right here.