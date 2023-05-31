Pet of the Week: Meet Buster

This potato with legs named Buster is looking for his forever home with the help of the Humane Society of West Alabama.

Buster is pit bull mix who’s about 4 years old and weighs in at just under 55 pounds — but it’s a short, stocky 55.

He was pulled from Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, where he’d been picked up as a stray but never claimed.

Buster has a super calm, laid-back couch potato personality, loves playing with his toys and prefers being inside to outside. The way to this big man’s heart is 100% through tummy rubs.

He loves playing with people and other dogs, and wants nothing more than a loving home where he can thrive. He’d get along great in an apartment setting as long as he can get plenty of exercise, and would make a great family pet for parents with older children.

He’s done well with other dogs he’s been tested with so far, and he’s begun crate training.

Check out Buster’s PetFinder listing right here. Curious about the other available dogs? You can see them right here.