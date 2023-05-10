Pet of the Week: Meet Buddy
Buddy is a kitten entering his teen phase who’s available for adoption through the Humane Society of West Alabama.
This sweet prince is super charming and friendly, although he’s been a bit skittish at the Cat Adoption Center because another cat has taken to picking on him a little.
He adores playtime — plastic spring toys are his favorite, bird watching and dinnertime or Squeeze-Up treats.
Check out Buddy’s PetFinder listing right here. Curious about the other available cats? You can see them right here.
HSWA’s adoption fee is $75. You can read more about the adoption process right here.