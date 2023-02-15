Pet of the Week: Meet Boots

Boots is a 9-year-old German shepherd/Lab mix weighing in at around 55 pounds who was living a nice, content life in a great home until her owner’s sudden health issues got in the way. Now, she’s with the Humane Society of West Alabama and looking for a space where she can live out her years with a new but just as loving environment.

She’s used to quiet indoor living with another dog and got plenty of playtime outside in a fenced-in yard. Boots came to HSWA with another dog, Zig Zag, but they’re not a bonded pair and can be adopted together or separate.

Boots will need some time to adjust to her new life, but dogs adapt quickly to changes.

You can learn more about Boots right here. If Boots isn’t your speed, you can see what other dogs are available through HSWA right here.

HSWA’s adoption fee is $75. You can read more about the adoption process right here.