Pet of the Week, May 3, 2022: Meet Baltic

If you’re looking for a dog straight in the center of friendly, sweet, playful and handsome, Baltic could be your best bet.

He’s about a year old, and is a lab/shepherd/greyhound mix with a gorgeous caramel-colored coat and a hint of white on his chest weighing in at around 35 pounds.

He was pulled from Metro Animal Shelter, where he was a common stray pickup before his owner surrendered him.

Baltic is full of playful energy, and he loves being outside in a yard where he can zoom around. He’s interested in toys, plays fetch at least halfway and loves being around people.

This pup isn’t an outside-only dog — he needs his people and will make a wonderful family pet for anyone with children older than 10. He could be a bit too rambunctious for younger children.

Baltic is up to date on his vet care, is heartworm negative, microchipped and neutered. He’s on heartworm and flea/tick preventatives and is available for a $75 adoption fee from the Humane Society of West Alabama