Pet of the Week, May 17, 2022: Meet Ellie

Ellie is a loveable girl available for adoption from the Humane Society of West Alabama who deserves a much better future than what she experienced in the past.

She’s about 2 years old and looks like a back and white pit bull mix, but she has extensive scarring on her back from an unknown cause. Despite her now-healed scars, Ellie is a friendly, happy and trusting dog, and she weighs in at just under 40 pounds.

Ellie was pulled from Metro Animal Shelter, where she’d been picked up as a stray.

At home, this girl’s goal is feeling loved and safe. Sit down with her and she’ll bury her head in your lap or arms and get as close as she possibly can. If you’re standing, she’ll probably lean herself against you and seek out pets.

But don’t take her quest for cuddles as belief that this girl can’t have fun. Ellie loves to play, and even gets the zoomies when there’s a backyard she can gallop around. Her favorite toy is any ball and she loves fetch, but you may have to chase after her to throw again.

Ellie must be an indoor dog, but outside time is a major plus. If she’s outside, she’ll need a fenced-in yard.

She’s fine with children 12 and older and has thus far been a great companion with other dogs.

Ellie is working on crate training, is up to date on her vet care, is heartworm negative and on flea/tick prevention, microchipped and will soon be spayed.

Like most animals at HSWA, Ellie’s adoption fee is $75. If you’re interested in her or want to take a gander at the other cats or dogs available, you can click right here to learn more about adopting from HSWA.