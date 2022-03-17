Pet of the Week, March 15, 2022: Meet Nala

Nala is a special cat who was found sick with pneumonia. She is somewhere between one and two years old. She showed up at a family’s home pregnant. Her two kittens have since been adopted.

Nala is almost finished with her antibiotics. After that she will be spayed before going home with a loving family.

Nala is a sweet little soul. She has a gentle personality and loves being held or sitting on a lap.

Nala has quickly become a favorite at the Humane Society of West Alabama and is looking for her forever home.

If you’re looking to adopt Nala, the adoption fee is $75 and you can submit an application online.

More information on the adoption process can be found here.