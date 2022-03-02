Pet of the Week, March 1, 2022: Meet Socks and Sparky

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

Precious tuxedo siblings Socks and Sparky were born to a feral mom at the end of October and are looking for a forever home.

They love to play with toys and are obsessed with their crinkle tunnel, where they like to sleep and take baths.

These kittens are scheduled to be spayed and neutered this month, but they’re already vaccinated, litter box trained and negative for FIV and FeLV.

Their combined adoption fee is $100.

If you’re interested in adopting this precious pair or any of the other animals available at the Humane Society of West Alabama, you can read more about the adoption process right here.