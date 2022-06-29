Pet of the Week, June 28, 2022: Meet Peaches

This playful pup who’s as sweet as her name is just begging to be your new best friend. She’s available for adoption from the Humane Society of West Alabama.

Peaches is a dazzling girl who looks like a petite German shepherd mix. She’s about 8 months old and weighs around 25 pounds, so she’s nearly full grown but might put on a few more pounds.

She was pulled from the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, where she’d been picked up as a stray.

Peaches has a happy and friendly personality and is playful and full of energy. And if there’s a water hose nearby, she’ll use that energy to chase and bite at the water spray.

But what she really wants is your undivided attention, and belly rubs are her love language.

She’s never met a stranger and is super smart, already having several commands under her belt.

Peaches needs a fenced yard if she’s left outside unattended at all, but she needs to be a dog who lives indoors with her people.

She’d make a wonderful addition to any family and should be great with children over the age of 8 because she might be too energetic for younger children.

She’s started crate training, is up to date on her vet care, is heartworm negative, is microchipped and has been spayed.

HSWA’s adoption fee is $75. You can learn more about the adoption process right here.