Pet of the Week, June 21, 2022: Meet Sunny

Sweet, handsome Sunny is hoping the third time’s the charm when he finds a new home with the help of the Humane Society of West Alabama.

This precious ginger boy was most recently returned to HSWA because he was acting too cat-like: scratching and jumping on the furniture and zooming around the house. But if you’re OK with cats being cats, Sunny is an awesome gentleman.

Before that, he was found lurking around a trailer park searching for food. At the time, he was too friendly to be feral, so it’s assumed his first owners moved and didn’t bring him along.

Now, Sunny just wants someone to love him with the patience and compassion to tame his more boisterous tendencies.

He’s fine with the other cats at HSWA, but would do best with a slow introduction to any fellow housemates.

Sunny is neutered, vaccinated, and has tested negative for FIV and FeLV. His adoption fee is $75. Vet records are provided to adopters.