Pet of the Week, June 14, 2022: Meet Tulip

Tulip is a lovely, outgoing lady who never meets a stranger and is looking for a new home with the help of the Humane Society of West Alabama.

She is a 2-year-old Shepherd/Terrier mix weighing roughly 46 pounds.

Her smooth caramel-colored coat is all natural, with patches of white on her paws and a stripe down her nose.

Tulip loves to play outside, but loves to be around people who love her even more. She came from the Metro Animal Shelter, and was a stray no one came to claim.

She would make a wonderful pet for children older than 10, is up to date on her vet care, is heart worm negative, micro-chipped, spayed and ready to meet the right family!

Tulip’s adoption fee is $75.

You can learn more about the adoption process or search for other animals available through HSWA right here.