Pet of the Week: July 27, 2022: Meet Owen

With a wide smile always at the ready, Owen is a wonderful lab and shepherd mix ready to meet a new family.

This good boy lives at the Humane Society of West Alabama’s Dog House, is around two years old and weighs 40 pounds. Owen is well-trained and never without his trademark “Cheshire cat grin.”

The people at the Dog House attribute Owen’s good manners to maybe living in a foster home early in his life. They say this happy-go-lucky canine’s attitude makes them melt.

For information on fostering or adopting Owen into a forever home, head over to humanesocietyofwa.org and fill out an application.