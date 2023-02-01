Pet of the Week, Jan. 31, 2023: Meet Ava

Ava is a sweet, shy 2-year-old terrier mix weighing in around 35 pounds who’s looking for a forever home with the help of the Humane Society of West Alabama.

While she’s shy toward strangers, she’s quick to warm up when she knows you’re a friend. This precious pup wants nothing more than cuddles and a safe environment. Once she gets a little confidence, she’s eager to run around and explore — and get some tummy rubs on the side.

Ava would be OK in an apartment as long as she gets plenty of exercise, and would make a great family pet for anyone with children 10 and older.

You can check out Ava’s PetFinder page right here, and check HSWA’s other adoptable dogs right here.

HSWA’s adoption fee is $75. You can read more about the adoption process right here.