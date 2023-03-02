Pet of the Week, Feb. 28, 2023: Meet Gracie

Gracie is a 2-year-old German Shepherd/lab mix who weighs in at just over 50 pounds. This smart, sweet girl is friendly and wants nothing more than to be with her people, and she’s available for adoption from the Humane Society of West Alabama.

She’s playful and gets excited when she sees potential friends, and she’d make a great choice for just about any family. Gracie loves being outside, but she’s not an outside-only dog because she loves her people too much and her thick coat means she’d be far too hot in the summer months.

HSWA’s adoption fee is $75. You can read more about the adoption process right here.