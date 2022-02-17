Pet of the Week, Feb. 15, 2022: Meet Monkey

This 9-month old hound mix is Monkey, a kind-hearted and quiet pup available for adoption from the Humane Society of West Alabama.

Monkey is a medium-sized dog and weighs 38 pounds, but will probably reach up to 45 pounds as he continues to grow.

He is affectionate, calm, and a little bit scared of new things, but he warms up quickly. Monkey’s sweet and well-behaved nature makes him a perfect fit for a happy family dog.

HSWA’s adoption fee is $75.

If you’re interested in adopting Money or any of the other animals available at the Humane Society of West Alabama, you can read more about the adoption process right here.