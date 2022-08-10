Pet of the Week, Aug. 9, 2022: Meet Rocky

Rocky is an adorable bundle of energy in a small package available for adoption from the Humane Society of West Alabama. This little guy is about 2 years old and weighs in at just under 30 pounds.

He was pulled from Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, where he’d been picked up as a stray.

Rocky is super friendly and outgoing alongside plenty of playful energy. He loves attention, cuddles and laps most of all. When he’s outside, he gets the zoomies over fetch.

But what Rocky really wants is to spend time with his people in the comfort and security of his own home.