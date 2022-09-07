Pet of the Week, Aug. 6, 2022: Meet Liberty

Liberty is looking for a warm, caring and loving home where she can spend the rest of her days. She’s available for adoption from the Humane Society of West Alabama.

This girl is a Lab/retriever mix who’s around 8 years old and weighs in at just under 40 pounds. She has a calm, shy personality and a low energy level, but that could change as she comes out of her shell.

Liberty was pulled from the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, where she’d been taken as a stray.

She’s shy when you first meet her, but once she gets to know you she’s a constant presence looking for love and affection.