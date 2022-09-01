Pet of the Week, Aug. 30, 2022: Meet Angus

Angus is a handsome, growing gentleman who’s searching for his forever home with the help of the Humane Society of West Alabama.

He was born March 10, just two days after his mom was rescued and taken into a foster home.

Angus is a bit on the timid side, but he’s come a long way since he found his way to the Cat House. Nowadays he’s a lot more open to pets and cuddle opportunities. And if you bring a feather toy into the picture? He’ll love you forever.

HSWA volunteers believe Angus would thrive in a quieter home alongside another four-legged friend who can keep him company. He gets along with cats and dogs fine.

Angus has tested negative for FIV adn FeLK, is current on his vaccinations, is neutered and microchipped. Vet records are provided to adopters.