Pet of the Week, Aug. 23, 2022: Meet Allie

Allie finds a home wherever she goes, but the Humane Society of West Alabama is hoping she’ll find her forever home soon enough.

This 2-year-old terrier mix weighs in around 28 pounds and is full of confidence and playful, friendly energy.

Allie was pulled from the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, where she’d been picked up as a stray.

She’s sweet, but no wallflower — strangers don’t exist in her eyes. In fact, her whole body wiggles with excitement when she gets pets and attention.

Give her a yard and she’ll zoom around, burning off some energy — but fences are a must. She’s also super smart, and for the right adopter could make an amazing training class star.