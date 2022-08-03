Pet of the Week, Aug. 2, 2022: Meet Rusty

Rusty is one of a trio of kittens at the Humane Society of West Alabama with R-names: the others are Rex and Roxy. They might as well be triplets, but they’re all adorable tabby babies who would make an amazing addition to nearly anyone’s home.

Rusty has a slightly lighter tan-colored coat on his arms, and he’s a rascally scamp who hasn’t seen a door he can’t escape through on the sly. If you’re looking for a hilarious little troublemaker in the making, he’s your man.

He’s neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and has tested negative for FIV and FeLV.