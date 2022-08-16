Pet of the Week, Aug. 16, 2022: Meet Rex

Rex is one of three tabby kittens living at the Humane Society of West Alabama‘s cat house available for adoption. But if you want to adopt Rex, you might accidentally get his brother Rusty because they’re just about identical in looks and personality.

Or you could always adopt them both.

Rex is a fun-loving kitten who’s not afraid of causing (minor) trouble and doesn’t meet a stranger.

He’s neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and has tested negative for FIV and FeLV.

HSWA’s adoption fee is $75 and all adoptions must be pre-approved. You can learn more about the adoption process right here.