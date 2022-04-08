Pet of the Week, April 5, 2022: Meet Cleo

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

This week’s Pet of the Week is a 2-year-old boxer and pitbull terrier mix named Cleo. She is a medium-sized dog currently weighing around 33 pounds, and is available for adoption from the Humane Society of West Alabama.

Cleo was pulled from Metro Animal Shelter, where she had been picked up as a stray. She loves to be petted and is extremely friendly with people.

She will need a fenced yard if left outside, however, she is not to be an outside dog only. She needs plenty of outside exercises incorporated into her daily activities and should make a great family pet.

She is currently in crate training and is up to date on her vet care, heartworm negative, microchipped and spayed. She is also on heartworm and flea and tick prevention.

If you’re interested in adopting Cleo, the HSWA adoption fee is $75.

You can go online here to learn more.