Pet of the Week, April 26, 2022: Meet Daphne and August

Daphne and her son, August, recently arrived at the Humane Society of West Alabama‘s Cat Shelter and are looking to make a quick exit to their forever home!

The pair was rehomed after living with an elderly family, so a quiet and calm environment is ideal.

Daphne is about 3 years old and August is 2. August especially is shy in his new surroundings, but once they’re comfortable in a space they’ll warm up.

Daphne is a gorgeous calico who will sit in your lap while you pet or brush her. She’ll make a wonderful bed-warmer, but requires cuddles in exchange. This lady has manners, and uses the scratching post instead of furniture.

August is a handsome orange and white sweetie who loves to play with toys. He will chase his mom around and begs for people food, which is hard to ignore because he will tilt his head and look adorable. He can get a little rough with his mom, but he listens when she’s having none of it.

He’s definitely more of a shy, independent spirit; he’s not a big fan of being brushed, and attention must be on his terms.

Both Daphne and August are spayed/neutered, fully vaccinated, tested negative for FIV and FeLV, and are microchipped. Their combined adoption fee is $100. Vet records are provided to adopters.

If you’re interested in this gorgeous pair or any other animals at the Humane Society of West Alabama, you can find out how to adopt right here.