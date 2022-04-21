Pet of the Week, April 19, 2022: Meet Dudley

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

Dudley is a senior Lab/basset hound mix searching for a forever home where he can live out the rest of his days with loving, caring family. He’s available for adoption from the Humane Society of West Alabama.

He weighs in around 54 pounds, and is believed to be around 8 or 9 years old.

Dudley was picked up as a stray, but that doesn’t mean he’s shy! He loves to have his neck rubbed and likes to follow people around in the yard. He is not into playing as much as other dogs, but he does enjoy spending time outside.

Since he’s a senior, he’s not nearly as energetic as a puppy. He loves people too much to make a good outside-only dog, and will make a great indoor companion. He’d do fine in an apartment as long as he gets plenty of exercise, and would make a great family pet.

Dudley has started on his crate training and is up to date on vet care, heartworm negative, microchipped and has been neutered. He is also on heartworm and flea/tick prevention.

HSWA’s adoption fee is $75.

If you’re interested in adopting Dudley, you can read more information on the adoption process here and submit an online application.