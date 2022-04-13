Pet of the Week, April 12, 2022: Meet Dora

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

Named after Dora the Explorer, this week’s Pet of the Week is an 8-month-old kitten who’s rambunctious and loves to climb. She will follow people around for attention and pets, and is all about playtime.

Dora was returned to the shelter after she was a little too rambunctious with a very young child in the house, so she’d do best with older children.

While she is settling back into the shelter, the Humane Society of West Alabama is hoping they can find her a new home before she gets too comfortable at the cat house.

She has been tested for FIV and FeLV and is currently on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $75.

If you are interested in bringing Dora or any other dog or cat available at HSWA home, please visit online here.