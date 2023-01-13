Update: Man involved in standoff was wanted on attempted murder charges in Greene County

Photo courtesy Tuscaloosa Police Department

UPDATE, Jan. 13, 2023, 11:10 a.m.:

A suspect wanted on charges in Greene County was arrested in Tuscaloosa Friday morning following an hour-long standoff with police.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force attempted to serve warrants against Boligee resident Roderick Ball, 29, at a home in the 2500 block of 10th Street East in the Alberta area. Ball’s warrants are for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling, and they were issued in Greene County after an incident there in December.

Tuscaloosa Police said Ball was initially uncooperative when task force members arrived at the home just before 8 a.m.; he barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come to the door.

Members of the Tuscaloosa Police Department Special Response Team and Patrol Division responded to assist the U.S. Marshals, and Ball surrendered just after 9:30 a.m.

He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and will be taken to Greene County.

Original story and updates are below:

UPDATE, Jan. 13, 2023, 9:40 a.m.: Tuscaloosa Police say the person who barricaded themselves inside a home this morning is now in custody.

Original story is below:

There’s a heavy police presence in a neighborhood of Tuscaloosa today because a person who’s being sought by the U.S. Marshals Task Force has barricaded themselves inside a home.

Tuscaloosa Police Department officers and members of the Special Response Team are currently at a home in the 2500 block of 10th Street East.

U.S. Marshals were attempting to arrest the person in the home around 8 a.m., but the person is refusing to surrender, TPD officials said.

WVUA 23 will have more information as soon as it becomes available.